MOSES LAKE - Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Wednesday in Moses Lake, bringing Grant County’s total to 207 confirmed cases.
Grant County has now had nine confirmed cases in the past five days, according to the Grant County Health District.
An estimated 122 cases are pending test results. Of the 207 confirmed cases, two patients are hospitalized and 106 are listed as recovered.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 16
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 2
- Mattawa: 51
- Moses Lake: 41
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 75
- Royal City: 12
- Soap Lake: 4
- Warden: 5
Across the state, more than 20,400 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 1,095 people have died, according to the state Department of Health. Of the 335,801 total tests in the state, about 6.1 percent have come back positive.
(2) comments
Why is basic information being hidden? What is the age group of these people. What is the general location of their residence? (Base, lakeview Terrace, Cascade valley, etc.)
Wear dem masks and keep your social distancing. They don't report where these people work or what they have been doing so stay vigilant if you are out in public. Hope we can stay in phase 2.
