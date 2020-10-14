MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Health District on Wednesday reported another 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Grant County has now had 3,346 cases during the pandemic.
Wednesday’s cases are residents of Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy and Soap Lake, according to the health district.
There are currently 16 Grant County residents hospitalized due to the virus, down one from Tuesday, and 2,544 previous cases listed as recovered. Virus deaths in the county remain at 24.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 4
- Ephrata: 276
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 10
- Mattawa: 516
- Moses Lake: 1,047
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 76
- Quincy: 834
- Royal City: 326
- Soap Lake: 46
- Warden: 206
- Wilson Creek: 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.