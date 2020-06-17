MOSES LAKE - Grant County had another 20 COVID-19 cases confirmed on Wednesday as the countywide total during the pandemic is at 367 confirmed cases.
Wednesday’s cases include residents in Mattawa, Moses Lake, rural Othello and Quincy, according to the Grant County Health District. While several cases are still under investigation to determine exposure settings, known exposure settings for Wednesday’s cases include same employer, social gathering, household contact, and one case from community spread.
The health district says one patient who previously tested positive for the virus has been released from the hospital, but another patient is now hospitalized. Currently, five patients are hospitalized.
No new data was available for the number of cases pending test results or total number of cases recovered.
“It’s important to recognize that even though we have clusters of cases within Grant County, like with an employer or a social gathering, the first case is often a result of community exposure meaning we can’t link them to a confirmed case,” health district officials stated. “That is why it is so crucial that everyone use precautions to protect themselves and those around them from COVID-19. People can be contagious before developing any symptoms and prior to getting sick the positive cases in Grant County did all the normal things anyone does when they are healthy: go to work, go to grocery stores, go to home improvement stores, hang out with friends and family. Please wear a face covering in public, practice physical distancing of 6 feet, avoid large gatherings, wash your hands. We have the tools we need to limit the spread of COVID-19. We just need to use them.”
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 26
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 2
- Mattawa: 86
- Moses Lake: 109
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 5
- Quincy: 101
- Royal City: 20
- Soap Lake: 10
- Warden: 8
Age range for positive cases
- 0-18: 45
- 19-40: 161
- 41-60: 114
- 61-80: 42
- 80+: 5
Across the state, more than 26,700 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 1,226 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
(3) comments
No one pays attention to the guidelines.
Can't tell you how many times I see people gathered in groups in a store gossiping, with no masks, no distancing, and no shits given for anyone other than themselves.
Meanwhile, the staff of those establishments are all wearing masks, sanitizing the various surfaces that are touched, etc.. and doing what they can to protect everyone.
Governor Inbreed needs to update the health order and make masks mandatory instead of optional. And empower those businesses with the tools they need to make those morons move along. Clearly signs everywhere and announcements on the overheads aren't getting the message across.
Kind of surprised to see the number of younger people unless it's work and family. Wondering if any can be traced to the demonstration. Would be nice to know how much testing is being done and how many test negative. Recoveries seemed to be stuck at 130 for a long time, shouldn't that be changing?
I think if you did some research they numbers are "skewed" because of how they are doing testing now. If you have a positive test then all people you have associated with are then tested (whether symptoms or not).. Look at when Lamb Weston employees were diagnosed. They tested the entire plant employee roster.. I guess that's good but is it really concern for alarm if someone "tests" positive with anti-bodies in system, shows no signs, has no idea when they contracted Coronavirus, and is functioning at 100 capacity with no symptoms or concerns??
Again, people if you are worried about contracting it and are NOT blood type O then please by all means; STAY HOME, wear a mask, wear a bio-hazard suit, wear a scuba suit -- I don't care but stop running around saying the sky is falling..
