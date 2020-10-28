MOSES LAKE - Twenty COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday in Grant County. The heath district says the rate of new cases is back on the decline.
Wednesday’s cases include residents of Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy and Soap Lake, according to the health district.
Of the now 3,543 confirmed cases, 12 patients are currently hospitalized and 3,101 cases are listed as recovered.
After seeing an increase of cases over the first part of October, the health district reported on Wednesday that the case rate is again decreasing. Over the past two weeks, the rate of new cases is at 210 per 100,000 residents, down from an October peak of 277 cases per 100,000 residents reported Oct. 19.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 8
- Ephrata: 307
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 13
- Mattawa: 533
- Moses Lake: 1,125
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 77
- Quincy: 884
- Royal City: 329
- Soap Lake: 53
- Warden: 208
- Wilson Creek: 5
