OTHELLO - A 20-year-old man has died from injuries sustained in a Sept. 2 wreck on state Route 26 near Othello.
Elgin, Oregon resident Brandon B. Howes died at Providence-Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Howes was driving a 2015 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck north on Booker Road about 7 a.m. on Sept. 2. He reportedly failed to stop at the stop sign at the SR 26 intersection and his pickup truck was struck on the driver’s side by an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado.
Both vehicles came to rest on the northbound shoulder.
Howes was taken by ambulance to Othello Community Hospital before being flown by LifeFlight to Sacred Heart where he remained until his death.
The other driver, 63-year-old Seattle resident Joseph E. Sunde, was taken to the Othello hospital for treatment.
