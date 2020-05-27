MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Fair has been canceled due to concerns over coronavirus. Grant County Fairgrounds officials announced the news Tuesday night.
Fairgrounds Director Jim McKiernan says the decision was influenced by the health district and the desire to keep residents safe. However, the absence of the fair’s economic impact will be felt regardless, resulting in six-figure losses.
“We put quite a bit of planning into this year’s fair and had some great entertainment lined up,” said McKiernan. “But the regulations for reopening and the Health District requirements made the fair financially unfeasible,” he added.
As for the direct effect on the county’s budget, the fair is usually a break-even endeavor that was expected to generate a small profit this year.
Under state guidelines, a fair with a carnival and a festival music setting wouldn’t be allowed until Phase 4, which isn’t expected to happen until the end of summer. McKiernan and staff hope to salvage a portion of the annual event by having a livestock sale.
“We are one of the largest livestock auctions in the state," McKiernan touted. “We need to do something to help these kids get their livestock projects completed and the animals sold.”
The livestock sale is tentatively planned for Aug 18-Aug 22.
The fairgrounds still are processing reimbursements for carnival wristbands, vendor payments, and fair camping. Go to www.gcfairgrounds.com for more details.
The Moses Lake Roundup Rodeo has not been canceled yet. A committee will make the decision on July 1.
(2) comments
GC Commissioners have no common sense either. Inslee first says when the curve starts going down things will reopen. Then he said the number of tests has to be less that 10 for our county. Then we need a cure before we can fully open. We are not New York, LA, New Orleans, or Hunan China. Only 4 people in Grant County have died from this. Last year at this time 4 residents had died of the common yearly Flu. Just wash your dirty hands. Don't pick your nose and don't stand to close to me. Open up, stop being afraid of life.
What a joke. Inslee is garbage.
