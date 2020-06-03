dfs

Photo: iStock

 bearsky23

Ephrata School District

Thursday June 4 @ 6:30 p:“Senior Only” Parade (route follows Teacher Parade route from week prior)

Friday June 5 @ 5 p: Graduation Parade (ceremony will begin at C St at Grace Point Church)

Friday June 5 @ 7 p: Virtual Graduation (can be found on Ephrata School District’s website)

Moses Lake School District

Friday June 5 from 4p.m. to 6 p.m.: Graduation ceremony and parade (parade will begin at Cascade Park and will end by group at various locations in Moses Lake. Ceremony will be broadcast on KDRM Radio)

Wilson Creek School District

Saturday June 6 @ 11 a.m.: Graduation ceremony (will be a drive-up ceremony followed by a parade)

Quincy School District 

Saturday June 6 @ 1 p: Graduation ceremony/parade (event will be livestreamed on Quincy High School Facebook page and on iFIBER ONE News Facebook page)

Othello School District

Friday July 17 @ TBA: In-person graduation ceremony (details TBA)

Soap Lake School District

Saturday June 6 @ 2 p: Graduation ceremony/parade (route will begin at Soap Lake Middle/High School, span throughout downtown and end at Soap Lake Elementary)

Warden School District

July (Date & Time TBA): Graduation ceremony

Wahluke High School

Friday June 12 @ 6 p: Graduation ceremony

Royal School District

Friday June 5 @ 6:15 p: Drive-up graduation ceremony at RHS

Wenatchee School District

Friday June 5 @ 8 p: Graduation ceremony

Eastmont School District

Friday June 5 @ 6 p: Graduation ceremony

WestSide High School (Wenatchee)

Thursday June 11 @ 7 p: Graduation ceremony

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.