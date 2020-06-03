Ephrata School District
Thursday June 4 @ 6:30 p:“Senior Only” Parade (route follows Teacher Parade route from week prior)
Friday June 5 @ 5 p: Graduation Parade (ceremony will begin at C St at Grace Point Church)
Friday June 5 @ 7 p: Virtual Graduation (can be found on Ephrata School District’s website)
Moses Lake School District
Friday June 5 from 4p.m. to 6 p.m.: Graduation ceremony and parade (parade will begin at Cascade Park and will end by group at various locations in Moses Lake. Ceremony will be broadcast on KDRM Radio)
Wilson Creek School District
Saturday June 6 @ 11 a.m.: Graduation ceremony (will be a drive-up ceremony followed by a parade)
Quincy School District
Saturday June 6 @ 1 p: Graduation ceremony/parade (event will be livestreamed on Quincy High School Facebook page and on iFIBER ONE News Facebook page)
Othello School District
Friday July 17 @ TBA: In-person graduation ceremony (details TBA)
Soap Lake School District
Saturday June 6 @ 2 p: Graduation ceremony/parade (route will begin at Soap Lake Middle/High School, span throughout downtown and end at Soap Lake Elementary)
Warden School District
July (Date & Time TBA): Graduation ceremony
Wahluke High School
Friday June 12 @ 6 p: Graduation ceremony
Royal School District
Friday June 5 @ 6:15 p: Drive-up graduation ceremony at RHS
Wenatchee School District
Friday June 5 @ 8 p: Graduation ceremony
Eastmont School District
Friday June 5 @ 6 p: Graduation ceremony
WestSide High School (Wenatchee)
Thursday June 11 @ 7 p: Graduation ceremony
