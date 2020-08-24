LEAVENWOTH - The event celebrating the annual illumination of trees in Leavenworth won’t happen this year because of COVID-19. The long-standing tradition called the ‘Christmas Lighting Festival’ has been postponed for 2020.
“To maximize the safety of both our residents and our visitors to Leavenworth, the Leavenworth Chamber Board of Directors are taking a series of carefully considered measures that will decrease density in the downtown core while still delivering the magical holiday experience that only Leavenworth can provide,” said Troy Campbell, executive director of the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce.
Local officials say the trees in the Bavarian-themed village will be lit, minus the ceremony and countdown at 4:45 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Lighting of the trees will begin on Thanksgiving and will continue through Valentine’s Day. The lights will also be displayed virtually for those who can’t come and enjoy them firsthand.
“Our hope is that this will encourage visitors to enjoy Leavenworth and the Village of Lights display throughout the week and the season, and online as opposed to drawing large groups together around festival events on those few weekends,” said Campbell.
Other festival activities on hold include strolling carolers, chestnut roasting, live entertainment at the gazebo, the traditional Gluhwein tent, and the yearly children’s Cookie Crawl.
Front Street (the arterial street through downtown Leavenworth) has been closed to vehicle traffic since July to allow for additional social distancing.
“Leavenworth has been hosting this unique festival for more than 50 years, but like everyone else, the Leavenworth Chamber is adapting to the current Covid-19 circumstances and finding other, safer ways to continue offering the gift of holiday magic our visitors so enjoy,” said Campbell.
This is unfortunate. We go every year and because of fear we no longer get to do this. So sad.
What a shame! Should just call it a demonstration.
Because in Inslee-world, the more you punish regular folks with false pandemic restrictions, the less likely they are to vote for Trump...aided and abetted by the media, like I-Fiber..
