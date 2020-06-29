LEAVENWORTH - Leavenworth’s Festhalle will be silent the first three weekends of October for the first time in decades due to COVID-19. Coordinators of the event, Projekt Bayern, announced the news on June 27. They say they had exhausted all options in an attempt to keep the event from cancellation, but to no avail.
“Our biggest concern was over our liquor permits being denied by the city and state. We held on hoping Chelan County would move through the Phases set forth by the State of Washington, but with little movement we decided to cancel the event to protect our patrons from losing their deposits for hotels and travel agendas. The safety of our guests and employees was also a huge factor.”
Leavenworth’s Oktoberfest has been annual tradition drawing scores of people from all over the world since the mid-90s.
"Our beautiful Bavarian city is breathtaking during the fall months with the brilliant colors of red, vibrant orange and golden yellow all backdropped by the Cascade Range. So, if you can keep your vacation plans, we guarantee you the hardworking Leavenworth business owners will welcome you with open arms for an utterly amazing visit."
The dates for the 2021 Leavenworth Oktoberfest are October 1-2, 8-9, & 15-16.
