MOSES LAKE - Nearly two weeks after announcing that 2020 Moses Lake Spring Fest was still on, coordinators are backpedaling on that idea.
On Thursday, Spring Fest President Sean Sallis announced that the 2020 event has been cancelled and rescheduled for Memorial Day weekend of 2021.
Prior to announcing on April 17 that that Spring Fest was set to still happen as planned, Sallis says he knew that COVID-19 could still keep the event from happening.
Sallis says anyone who paid to register for this year’s Spring Fest will get a full reimbursement.
Sallis says the Chris Janson performance has been rescheduled for May 30, 2021.
The picture says it all on why the event was cancelled.
