OTHELLO - Othello’s annual fair is canceled this year because of COVID-19. Fair organizers say anyone who has prepaid for vendor spaces, camping, and parking will get a full refund within the next two weeks.
The fair says it won’t begin accepting payments for the 2021 fair until January.
Event officials say a livestock sale remains a possibility this summer.
The 2020 Othello Fair was originally scheduled to begin Sept. 16.
(3) comments
More disappointed people.
More economic harm.
More hype leading to more fear.
The fair was cancelled because of fear, not because of a virus.
Lame decision. Fear is running your lives, people. The governor is afraid and a coward.
