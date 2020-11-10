MOSES LAKE - The health district on Tuesday reported 21 more confirmed COVID-19 cases in Grant County, which is seeing a sharp increase in the case rate over the last week.
Tuesday’s cases include residents of Ephrata, Mattawa, Moss Lake, Quincy, Royal City and Soap Lake, according to the health district.
Of the now 3,809 confirmed cases during the pandemic, 15 residents are currently hospitalized and 3,131 cases are listed as recovered.
Grant County’s rate of new cases per 100,000 residents sits at 279 over the past 14 days. The case rate has been increasing since the start of the month, according to the health district.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 9
- Ephrata: 325
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 15
- Mattawa: 555
- Moses Lake: 1,236
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 78
- Quincy: 936
- Royal City: 345
- Soap Lake: 84
- Warden: 220
- Wilson Creek: 6
