MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Health District says a Moses Lake resident has died from COVID-19, marking the county’s 21st virus death.
The individual was a man in his 80s, according to the health district. He had underlying health conditions putting him at a higher risk for severe complications of the virus.
There are three additional deaths of Grant County residents, who were diagnosed with COVID-19, awaiting death certificate review to determine if COVID-19 was the cause of death, according to the health district.
Across north central Washington, Adams County sits at 12 COVID-19 deaths, Chelan County is at 17 virus deaths and seven virus deaths have been confirmed in Douglas County, according county health officials.
Statewide, more than 2,142 COVID-19 deaths have been reported, according to the state Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.