SPOKANE - A former Ferris High School assistant football coach was sentenced to 22.5 years in federal prison after previously pleading guilty to two charges, including convincing a 15-year-old Moses Lake girl to meet this for sex.
Charles J. Eglet pleaded guilty back in February in U.S. District Court to production of child pornography and online enticement of a minor.
A federal judge on Thursday followed prosecutor’s recommendation and sentenced Eglet to 270 months behind bars, followed by lifetime supervised release, according to court records.
In May 2018, Eglet used Snapchat to reach out to the Moses Lake teen and lied about his age. In June 2018, the victim was with family at Northern Quest Resort & Casino and Eglet persuaded the victim to meet him for sex in the casino parking lot, according to court records. State charges of third-degree rape of a child and third-degree child molestation will be dismissed as part of Eglet’s federal plea agreement.
Eglet also admitted to recording himself having sex with a 14-year-old girl in 2018.
Eglet was an assistant football Coach at Ferris High School in 2017 and 2018. He was not a teacher at the school and had “limited supervised duties related to the football program,” according to Spokane Public Schools. Eglet was placed on leave after his arrest in 2018.
