MOSES LAKE - A total of 225 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Grant County since Friday.
Cases include residents of Coulee City, Ephrata, Grand Coulee, Mattawa, Moses Lake, rural Othello, Quincy, Royal City and Warden, according to the Grant County Health District.
Of the now 4,629 confirmed cases, 15 patients are currently hospitalized and 3,469 cases are listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 32 with six additional deaths pending death certificate review.
“We are not able to contact all cases the same day we are notified of positive results,” health district officials stated. “If you are diagnosed with COVID-19 please stay home. We are asking everyone diagnosed with COVID-19 to notify their close contacts: people you have been around for the total of 15 minutes within 24 hours and closer than 6 feet. It doesn’t have to be 15 minutes of continuous contact; it could be several shorter exposures. With a surge in cases, GCHD is not able to do contact tracing.”
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 16
- Ephrata: 390
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 18
- Mattawa: 575
- Moses Lake: 1,757
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 84
- Quincy: 1,036
- Royal City: 375
- Soap Lake: 106
- Warden: 253
- Wilson Creek: 11
(3) comments
Doing the math if anyone cares to do. In our grant county almost 5,000 cases and 40 deaths your chance of dying from Covid 19 is around 00.05 that is 1/2 of 1 Would you rather live in fear and hide or live your life to the fullest ? What if you hide ,wear your mask,quarantine
And suffer depression or anxiety and live a miserable life waiting to die fro Covid, but then die from heart attack, stroke,car accident, cancer, drive by shooting, how much time did you waste your beautiful life to die from something else... when your chance of dying from Covid 19 is less than .5 or a half percent
🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️😂
Went from about 800 active cases to about 1,100 active cases. People, stay away from each other!
That's a 24% increase in active cases reported, folks.
Still, only 1,160 people sick or worried enough to get a test -- but it's all about the "R value." Covid's "R" without people taking precautions is 3. Meaning the virus spreads (Reproduces) to three people for every one person who has it. And then in five days, that four sick people spread it to 12 . . . and then that 16 spread it to 48. This is what the governor and health people worry about.
With precautions, the R value goes down. Get the R value below 1 and the virus runs out of people to carry it. One can do their part, or one can leech off the sacrifice others have made to keep the R value down. And call it "freedom of choice."
