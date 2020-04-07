MOSES LAKE - A 23-year-old man died in a rollover crash Monday evening about 10 miles north of Moses Lake.
Moses Lake resident Shane Phillips was a passenger in a 2002 Hyundai Accent, driven by 20-year-old Andrew Allbee. Allbee was driving on Road 16 Northeast, east of Stratford Road, when he reportedly failed to negotiate a curve, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
The vehicle rolled and Phillips was ejected from the car. He died at the scene.
Phillip’s body is in the care of the Grant County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy. Phillip’s family has been notified.
Allbee and another passenger, 21-year-old Chase Fluaiit, sustained non-life threatening injuries. All three occupants in the vehicle were not wearing seat belts, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say alcohol and driving too fast for conditions contributed to the wreck. Investigators are seeking vehicular homicide charges against Allbee.
Too cool for a seat belt.
