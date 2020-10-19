QUINCY - A 23-year-old woman has died from injuries she sustained in an Oct. 13 collision on state Route 281 near Quincy.
Patricia Milanes Moreno, of Yakima, died Saturday at Providence Sacred heart Medical Center in Spokane, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Milanes Moreno was driving a 2005 Honda Accord north on SR 281 on the evening of Oct. 13 when she reportedly crossed the centerline and collided head-in with a southbound vehicle. Milanes Moreno’s vehicle rotated counterclockwise before being struck by a second vehicle.
Milanes Moreno was critically injured and airlifted to the Spokane hospital where she remained until her death on Saturday.
A 49-year-old George woman was also hurt in the wreck and was taken to Confluence Health Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.
The state patrol continues to investigate the collision.
