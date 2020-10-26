MOSES LAKE - Twenty-four COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Grant County since Friday as the total confirmed cases during the pandemic has surpassed 3,500.
The weekend cases include five on Saturday, nine on Sunday and 11 on Monday, according to the health district. Cases are residents of Ephrata, Grand Coulee, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City and Soap Lake.
Of the now 3,516 confirmed cases, 11 patients are currently hospitalized and 2,837 cases are listed as recovered. Total virus deaths remain at 24 with one additional death pending death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 7
- Ephrata: 305
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 13
- Mattawa: 529
- Moses Lake: 1,120
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 77
- Quincy: 871
- Royal City: 328
- Soap Lake: 52
- Warden: 208
- Wilson Creek: 5
