MOSES LAKE - Another 24 COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday in Grant County as the total confirmed cases sits at 1,045 since the start of the pandemic.
On previous Grant County case was found to be a resident of another county and the case was removed from Grant County’s total cases, according to the Grant County Health District.
Thursday’s cases include residents in Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Soap Lake and Warden.
The health district also reported the ninth COVID-19 related death in the county: an Ephrata man in his 60s with underlying health conditions that put him at higher risk of severe complications.
Of the 1,045 confirmed cases, nine patients remain hospitalized. The average age of hospitalized patients is about 58, with the youngest patient age 44, according to the health district.
Between July 8-22, Grant County had 320 confirmed cases.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 1 (Health district unable to confirm)
- Ephrata: 83 (+4)
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 5
- Mattawa: 238 (+1)
- Moses Lake: 302 (+9)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 15
- Quincy: 235 (+4)
- Royal City: 97
- Soap Lake: 25 (+3)
- Warden: 43 (+3)
- Wilson Creek: 1
Statewide, more than 50,000 cases have been confirmed and at least 1,482 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
(1) comment
Dang, it continues.
