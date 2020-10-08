MOSES LAKE - There were 24 COVID-19 cases confirmed Thursday in Grant County as the cumulative case total sits at 3,239 during the pandemic.
Thursday’s cases include residents of Grand Coulee, Mattawa, Moses Lake, rural Othello, Quincy and Royal City, according to the Grant County Health District.
There are currently 11 Grant County residents hospitalized with the virus and 2,544 previous cases listed as recovered.
Between Sept. 24 and Oct. 7, Grant County had a new case rate of 208 per 100,000 residents as the county continues to see a decrease in the number of new cases. The health district also reported a decrease in hospitalizations compared to last week.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 4
- Ephrata: 262
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 10
- Mattawa: 513
- Moses Lake: 983
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 76
- Quincy: 814
- Royal City: 326
- Soap Lake: 41
- Warden: 206
- Wilson Creek: 4
(1) comment
Once everyone's had it, can schools be opened back up?
