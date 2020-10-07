MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Health District on Wednesday reported 24 confirmed COVID-19 cases as the county’s rate of new cases per 100,000 residents over 14 days has dropped below 300.
Wednesday cases include residents of Coulee City, Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy and Wilson Creek, according to the health district.
Of the 3,216 confirmed cases, 13 patients are currently hospitalized and 2,544 previous cases are listed as recovered.
For the first time since July, Grant County is seeing a new case rate per 100,000 residents below 300. Between Sept. 23 and Oct. 6, the county saw 233 new cases per 100,000 residents.
“This is an encouraging downward trend we want to see continue,” health district officials stated. “As residents of Grant County we control our rates. We we choose to use precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 we are choosing to protect our families, friends, and communities and we are choosing to work towards opening our schools and businesses.”
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 4
- Ephrata: 260
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 8
- Mattawa: 508
- Moses Lake: 979
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 75
- Quincy: 805
- Royal City: 325
- Soap Lake: 41
- Warden: 206
- Wilson Creek: 5
Keep up the good work Grant County! The new research released today that showed COVID can live on skin for 9 hours makes hand washing critical! Also, keep using hand sanitizer when you can’t wash!
