MOSES LAKE - A 24-year-old man has died from injuries sustained in a personal watercraft collision Friday night on Moses Lake.
Moses Lake resident Tyler Homesley was operating the watercraft on Moses Lake in the area south of the Interstate 90 bridge when he reportedly collided with another personal watercraft, operated by 24-year-old Moses Lake resident Wyatt Oscarson, according to the sheriff’s office.
Oscarson was not hurt in the collision.
Homesley was transported by boat to the Laguna community where paramedics were waiting. Live-saving efforts continued and Homesley was taken to Samaritan Hospital, where he died early Saturday morning.
Homesley’s passenger, 23-year-old Brian Rosborough, was also taken to Samaritan with non-life threatening injuries.
The sheriff’s office Marine Unit continues to investigate the incident. Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor.
