MOSES LAKE - Another 26 COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Thursday in Grant County as the cumulative total as now surpassed 900 cases during the pandemic.
Thursday’s cases are from Ephrata, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City and Warden, according to the Grant County Health District.
Of the now 901 confirmed cases, 345 are listed as recovered. There are currently nine Grant County residents with COVID-19 hospitalized, down two from Wednesday.
Between July 1 and July 15, Grant County had 296 confirmed cases — about 300 cases per 100,000 residents. The state average is about 120 cases per 100,000 residents.
“The good news is our hospitalizations were down over the last week,” health district officials stated. “However, cases are still rising and we still have community spread. The rate per 100,000 residents increased significantly. Please wear a face covering any time you are in public, use physical distancing, and limit the size of your group to no more than five people outside your household if you do gather.”
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 1 (residence still needs to be verified)
- Ephrata: 64 (+4)
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 3
- Mattawa: 214 (+4)
- Moses Lake: 245 (+4)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 13
- Quincy: 213 (+4)
- Royal City: 89
- Soap Lake: 21
- Warden: 32 (+3)
Statewide, more than 44,300 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 1,427 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
(4) comments
Keep your hands off your face, wash them paws regular, keep your distance, it's like flu season.
9 in the hospital, 8 deaths, population near 80,000.
Little hygiene and attention to your surroundings.
It seems to me, without looking into a graph, that the death rate has slowed down some. Yep, it's slowly trending downward since about April. That's good news. It's death rate v. infection and recovery is becoming closer to a normal flu.
Thats great intelligence since Florida has now moved to more infections thsn all but the top 5 nations in the world....heres a new bargain for all of you non believers...go take a fat kiss from any Covid patient then report back to us so we can evaluate where wete at risk wise...Jackass!
@JQP.. Common sense will get you NOWHERE in this State.. You have to be a Loyalist and sucking the Government paycheck around here..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.