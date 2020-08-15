EPHRATA - An Ephrata man has died from injuries sustained during an altercation at a party Friday night near Ephrata.
First responders were called about 10 p.m. to the 1100 block of state Route 28 west and arrived to find 27-year-old David Blackman unconscious and unresponsive with bystanders performing CPR, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Live saving efforts continued and Blackman was taken to Columbia Basin Hospital in Ephrata before being flown by helicopter to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.
Blackman died at the Wenatchee hospital on Saturday morning. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
Details as to what happened are still being investigated but detectives say Blackman was involved in some sort of altercation with another person at the party.
