MOSES LAKE - Another 28 COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Thursday in Grant County as the cumulative total during the pandemic is at 755 confirmed cases.
Two previously reported confirmed cases were found to be residents of other counties and were removed from Grant County’s total case count.
The health district on Thursday also reported the seventh COVID-19 associated death in Grant County, a Moses Lake man in his 70s.
“GCHD is verifying all death certificates prior to counting the deaths in our counts,” health district officials stated. “All reported deaths of Grant County residents are attributed to COVID-19 and were verified with the death certificate, testing and other case information.”
Thirteen Grant County residents with COVID-19 remain hospitalized, according to the health district.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 55 (+1)
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 3
- Mattawa: 183 (+5)
- Moses Lake: 207 (+6)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 10 (+1)
- Quincy: 175 (+5)
- Royal City: 79 (+7)
- Soap Lake: 18
- Warden: 24 (+2)
Across the state, more than 37,900 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 1,394 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
