MOSES LAKE - Another 28 COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday in Grant County as the total number of cases during the pandemic is at 1,988.
Thursday’s cases are from Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake and Warden, according to the Grant County Health District.
There are currently 18 patients hospitalized and 950 previous cases listed as recovered.
Grant County has had 608 confirmed cases between Aug. 5 and Aug. 19, the highest number during any 14-day period. Health district officials say hospitalizations also increased over the past week.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 1 (Health district unable to confirm)
- Ephrata: 163 (+6)
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 7
- Mattawa: 371
- Moses Lake: 583 (+8)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 31
- Quincy: 527 (+9)
- Royal City: 141 (+2)
- Soap Lake: 35 (+1)
- Warden: 124 (+4)
- Wilson Creek: 3
Statewide more than 69,300 cases have been confirmed and at least 1,837 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
(1) comment
Who was wearing a mask?
