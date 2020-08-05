MOSES LAKE - Another 29 COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday in Grant County, which has now had 1,378 confirmed cases during the pandemic.
Wednesday’s cases include residents in Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City and Warden, according to the Grant County Health District.
There are currently 14 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized, up one from Tuesday, and 688 previous cases listed as recovered. The health district on Wednesday also confirmed the 11th COVID-19 death, a Moses Lake woman in her 80s. A possible 12th COVID-19 death is pending death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 1 (Health district unable to confirm)
- Ephrata: 106
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 6
- Mattawa: 300
- Moses Lake: 396 (+6)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 18
- Quincy: 338 (+22)
- Royal City: 111 (+1)
- Soap Lake: 28
- Warden: 72 (+3)
- Wilson Creek: 2
The Adams County Health Department reported eight new virus cases on Wednesday, including seven in Othello and one in Benge, the town’s first confirmed case. Adams County has had a total of 413 confirmed cases (399 in Othello), with 315 previous cases listed as recovered and three patients currently hospitalized.
Statewide, the number of confirmed cases during the pandemic as surpassed 60,000 and at least 1,624 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
