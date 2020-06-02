MOSES LAKE - Three cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Tuesday in Quincy, as the total confirmed cases in Grant County now sit at 239.
Two of Tuesday’s cases are household contacts of a previously confirmed case linked to a family gathering. The third case is under investigation. Test turnaround time was two to three days, according to the Grant County Health District.
An estimated 189 cases are pending test results. Of the 239 confirmed cases, two patients are hospitalized and 106 are listed as recovered.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 17
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 2
- Mattawa: 55
- Moses Lake: 58
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 84
- Royal City: 12
- Soap Lake: 4
- Warden: 6
“Remember anytime you are in public and can’t keep 6 feet of distance between yourself and others you must wear a face covering to help protect those around you,” health district officials stated. “It’s a simple thing we can do to look out for one another and help keep our communities healthier.”
Across the state, more than 22,100 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 1,129 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.