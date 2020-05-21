MOSES LAKE - Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Thursday in Grant County, bringing the county total to 197 cases.
Thursday’s cases include one in Mattawa and two in Quincy, according to the Grant County Health District.
An estimated 118 cases are pending test results, with at least 34 probable cases. Of the 197 confirmed cases, two patients are currently hospitalized and 92 are listed as recovered.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 16
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 2
- Mattawa: 48
- Moses Lake: 36
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 73
- Royal City: 12
- Soap Lake: 4
- Warden: 4
The Grant County Health District will no longer be providing confirmed case count updates on the weekends. Health district staff is returning to a Monday through Friday work scheduled and will be checking for any new cases reported throughout weekends and a team will be on-call to investigate any new cases.
Grant County on Thursday became eligible to apply for a variance into Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan. Grant County commissioners are meeting at 11 a.m. Friday to approve a request for a variance.
Statewide, more than 19,100 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 1,044 have died, according to the state Department of Health. A total of 302,927 people have been tested, with 6.3 percent of the tests coming back positive.
