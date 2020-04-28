MOSES LAKE - Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Tuesday in Grant County, including the first in northern Grant County.
Tuesday’s new cases include one in Quincy, Moses Lake and the first in Electric City, according to the Grant County Health District. Of the 161 confirmed cases in the county, nine patients — up one — remain hospitalized and 60 are listed as recovered.
There are an estimated 129 cases pending test results with at least 35 probable cases.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 14
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 1
- Mattawa: 38
- Moses Lake: 33
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 54
- Royal City: 12
- Soap Lake: 4
- Warden: 4
“As the state begins to open up, know the symptoms of COVID-19. If you feel sick, stay home and call your doctor to find out if you should be tested,” health district officials stated. “Symptoms are not just limited to cough or shortness of breath. Any two of the following symptoms or any one with a cough or shortness of breath are also signs of COVID-19: fever, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or loss of taste or smell.”
In Washington, more than 13,800 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 786 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
