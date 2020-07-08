MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Health District reported 30 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Wednesday in Grant County.
Wednesday’s cases come from Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake and Warden.
Four cases reported earlier this week were found to be residents of another county and the cases were removed from the county’s total, which now sits at 729 confirmed cases during the pandemic.
Currently, 13 patients with COVID-19 are hospitalized, down four from Tuesday.
The health district on Wednesday also provided an update on clinical condition at the time of interviews with confirmed cases, which show more than 80 percent of people who tested positive are symptomatic. Between June 25 and July 1, an average of 143 people were tested daily in Grant County.
“It is important to stay home if you feel sick, even if the symptoms are mild, and call your doctor to see about being tested,” health district officials stated. “Asymptomatic people and people with mild symptoms can spread COVID-19.”
About 6,800 Grant County residents have been tested for COVID-19 during the pandemic. The positive test rate sits at about 10.6 percent.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 54 (+5)
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 3
- Mattawa: 178 (+5)
- Moses Lake: 201 (+8)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 9
- Quincy: 170 (+2)
- Royal City: 72 (+2)
- Soap Lake: 19
- Warden: 22 (+2)
Statewide, more than 37,900 people have tested positive for the virus and at least 1,394 people have died, according to the state Department of Health. About 645,000 Washington residents have been tested, with about 5.9 percent of the tests returning positive.
(8) comments
Quick put on a mask!!
Look how well it's working --- NOT.
Because people arent wearing them toolbox
Must be hard looking at everything from political and or conspiracy theory lense. I read so many of these posts and feel lucky to be able to see things with an open mind.
Here's an open minded view: 6 deaths out of 729 confirmed cases. Case fatality rate is 0.82%. More than likely the actual infection rate is orders of magnitude higher- meaning a significantly lower case fatality rate. Not to mention at least one of those deaths was a 96 year old gentleman in an adult care facility- meaning he was already in rough shape and not long for this world even without COVID.
While every death is tragic, you should open your mind to the possibility that your chances of dying, unless you already have serious health issues, are very low. Moreover, you should also be aware that your governor is literally trying to regulate how you breathe in public. I'm sorry, but I will not support someone that thinks they have the right to regulate how I breathe. But by all means, go ahead and advocate for such... just don't be surprised when, at some point, someone in power dictates that you no longer have the right to breathe.
I wonder if the spike in China virus cases have to do with the harvest period?
Hong Kong IS the Canary. All this B.S. about the CCP-19 numbers being published and rammed down your conciseness is all about scaring you into submission. DO NOT COMPLY , Do not let big ( soon to be overt communist) government treat you as incapable to make decisions for you and your family. Do not give up your freedom. Act like AMERICANS, and know what happens in Hong Kong will happen here.
Cha-ching! More money for Big Pharma and medical billings.
They're gonna get paid for that vaccine, but let's get *as many sick as possible* before that to maximize their revenue from the virus.
It's sad how people's beliefs get manipulated and exploited as a revenue generator. It's also nothing new. You'd think we'd would have learned by now.
The Gates vaccine will be mandatory for EVERYONE, sick , recovered or not.
