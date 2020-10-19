MOSES LAKE - A total of 30 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed since Friday in Grant County as the total number of cases during the pandemic sits at 3,443.
The weekend cases include 13 on Saturday, 8 on Sunday and 9 on Monday, according to the health district. Cases include residents of Coulee City, Ephrata, Moses Lake, Mattawa and Quincy.
Of the 3,443 confirmed cases, 19 patients remain hospitalized and 2,544 previous cases are listed as recovered. Total virus deaths in Grant County is at 24.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 6
- Ephrata: 292
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 10
- Mattawa: 523
- Moses Lake: 1,095
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 76
- Quincy: 855
- Royal City: 326
- Soap Lake: 49
- Warden: 206
- Wilson Creek: 5
