MOSES LAKE - Thirty COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday in Grant County as the running total is at 1,917 cases during the pandemic.
Tuesday’s cases come from Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy and Royal City, according to the Grant County Health District.
Of the total confirmed cases, 18 patients, up one from Monday, are hospitalized and 950 previous cases are listed as recovered.
Over the past 14 days, Grant County has seen 551 new cases per 100,000 residents, an increase of 110 over the last week.
“Over the last 14 days, we have seen not only cases increasing, but also hospitalizations,” health district officials stated. “This is a sad trend that we hope will shift.”
Between July 30 and Aug. 5, about 21.5 percent of COVID-19 tests in Grant County have returned positive, according to the state Department of Health’s latest data.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 1 (Health district unable to confirm)
- Ephrata: 154 (+5)
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 7
- Mattawa: 367 (+2)
- Moses Lake: 565 (+15)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 29
- Quincy: 503 (+7)
- Royal City: 137 (+1)
- Soap Lake: 34
- Warden: 116
- Wilson Creek: 3
Statewide, more than 68,200 cases have been confirmed and at least 1,809 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
(5) comments
Every newspaper, TV station, and local news website in the country reports cases on a daily basis. So STFU.
Be angrier.
New Zealand, population 5 million, statistics:
1,649
+12
Recovered
1,531
Deaths
22
Grant County, population 98,000, almost identical with a lower number of deaths.
Yep, we really got this one under control, folks! Remember, it ain't just the deaths, it's the long-term problems as well.
Long term problems? How can we tell there will be long term problems when Covid has been here six months?! Let’s not fear monger.
lert's see> 13 deaths in 2 months. So, about 2/month, and those predomnintly in the very elderly. pretty sure we.ve had more homicides and boat deaths than that, and yet, I fiber keeps screaming these meaningless case numbers to keep us frightened, and to assist the dem media in keeping the state shut down..
