MOSES LAKE - A man is in jail after allegedly stabbing his roommate at a home in Moses Lake Tuesday evening.
Moses Lake police responded to the home in the 1100 block of South Bobbi Drive after a 50-year-old man living at the home was stabbed in the abdomen.
The victim told police Nicholas C. Boyd, 30, had knocked on his bedroom door. When the victim opened the door, he told police Boyd, unprovoked, stabbed him with a six-inch long knife, according to Moses Lake police.
Boyd was contacted by police walking away from the home. Boyd reportedly attempted to run but was apprehended after a short distance. Police recovered the knife after Boyd discarded it while fleeing, according to police.
The victim was taken to Samaritan Hospital for treatment.
Boyd was booked into Grant County Jail for second-degree assault-domestic violence and obstructing law enforcement.
