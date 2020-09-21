MATTAWA - A 30-year-old woman died in a collision Saturday evening on state Route 243 about one mile north of Mattawa.
Sergio Garcia Garcia, a 24-year-old Mattawa man, was driving a 2006 Honda Pilot SUV on Road 23 Southwest, approaching the stop sign at SR 243. He reportedly failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with a southbound semi-truck, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Garcia Garcia, who was not wearing a seat belt, was airlifted to Confluence Health Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee for his injuries. His passenger, 30-year-old Mattawa resident Minerva Icezaga Cruz, died at the scene. Troopers say she was also not wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck.
The driver of the semi-truck, a 30-year-old Royal City man, was not hurt.
The wreck remains under investigation and any charges against Garcia Garcia are pending.
State Route 243 was closed for about five hours Saturday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.