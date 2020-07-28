MOSES LAKE - Another 32 COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday in Grant County, bringing the running total of confirmed cases to 1,177 during the pandemic.
Tuesday’s cases are residents of Mattawa, Moses Lake, rural Othello, Quincy and Royal City, according to the Grant County Health District. Test turnaround time for cases since Friday averaged about four days.
Of the 1,177 confirmed cases, nine patients are currently hospitalized and 582 previous cases are listed as recovered. The health district on Tuesday also reported the county’s 10th COVID-19 death, a Quincy man in his 70s. Another possible COVID-19 death is awaiting confirmation through death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 1 (Health district unable to confirm)
- Ephrata: 94
- Grand Coulee/Electric City:
- Mattawa: 273 (+17)
- Moses Lake: 335 (+7)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 16 (+1)
- Quincy: 272 (+6
- Royal City: 103 (+1)
- Soap Lake: 26
- Warden: 50
- Wilson Creek: 1
Statewide, more than 54,200 cases have been confirmed — close to 900 more since Monday — and at least 1,548 people have died, an increase of 30 deaths reported since Monday.
(2) comments
Beyond publishing endless reports, what efforts are being made to stop the spread in areas like Mattawa, Quincy, etc? Does the state or local health district make any effort to do into those communities to inspect sanitation, educate people etc?
The article about the Northern Pacific Rattlesnake den is more informative and much more interesting!
