MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Health District is reporting 32 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday.
Friday’s cases include residents in Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, rural Othello, Quincy and Royal City. Two previously reported cases were found to be residents of another county and were removed from Grant County’s total, which now sits at 2,498 cases during the pandemic.
There are currently 15 residents hospitalized and 1,322 previous cases listed as recovered. Deaths remain at 15 and two additional deaths are pending death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 1 (Health district unable to confirm)
- Ephrata: 185 (+2)
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 7
- Mattawa: 400 (+1)
- Moses Lake: 728 (+12)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 43 (+1)
- Quincy: 703 (+8)
- Royal City: 234 (+9)
- Soap Lake: 36
- Warden: 157
- Wilson Creek: 4
Across the state, more than 76,300 cases have been confirmed and at least 1,953 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
Another breathless but completely meaningless case count. Most positives are false, and many of the truly positive are in patients with ,iniscule amounts of virus. Morbidity and mortality are way down. You have a .04% chance of dying from Covid. I have a higher chance of winning the lottery..
