MOSES LAKE - On Friday, the day the state’s mask-wearing mandate took effect for residents who venture out in public, but it didn’t appear to resonate with everyone. iFIBER ONE News gauged the receptiveness of the local community during a random survey Friday afternoon.
iFIBER ONE News sampled a select group of customers who were coming and going from the Moses Lake Safeway and the Ephrata Walmart. At each location, iFIBER ONE News sampled 128 people.
At first, staff took note of people entering and exiting the stores, but after a few minutes, samples were limited to people entering stores to reduce the risk of redundancies in our survey.
The number of people sampled totaled 256 between both locations. Out of 256 subjects, 81 appeared to be without masks which equates to 31.6%.
In Moses Lake, 40 shoppers did not wear masks and in Ephrata 41 store patrons appeared to be without personal protective equipment.
Those who weren’t wearing masks included teenagers, elderly people, and families with children.
The statewide face covering order is a public health and safety measure, it is not a mandate for local law enforcement response.
