MOSES LAKE - An additional 33 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed since Friday in Grant County, bringing the total number of cases to 577 during the pandemic.
The weekend cases, which included 12 Saturday, 10 Sunday and 11 on Monday, were residents of Ephrata, Grand Coulee, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy and Royal City, according to the Grant County Health District.
The health district also reported that four more people are now hospitalized. A total of 14 Grant County residents are currently hospitalized. The average age of hospitalization is 60.
At least 4,400 Grant County residents have been tested for COVID-19, with a positive test rate of about 11 percent.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 38(+4)
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 3 (+1)
- Mattawa: 139(+3)
- Moses Lake: 167 (+11)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 8
- Quincy: 152 (+9)
- Royal City: 44 (+5)
- Soap Lake: 15
- Warden: 11
Statewide, more than 32,200 people have tested positive for the virus and at least 1,320 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.