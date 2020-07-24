MOSES LAKE - Another 33 COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday in Grant County, as the county’s running total is at 1,078 confirmed cases during the pandemic.
Friday’s cases come from Ephrata, Grand Coulee, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake and Warden, according to the Grant County Health District.
Currently, nine patients remain hospitalized, the same as Thursday, and 464 previous cases are listed as recovered.
Grant County has had 112 cases confirmed since Monday.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 1 (Health district unable to confirm)
- Ephrata: 88 (+5)
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 6 (+1)
- Mattawa: 242 (+4)
- Moses Lake: 313 (+11)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 15
- Quincy: 242 (+7)
- Royal City: 98 (+1)
- Soap Lake: 26 (+1)
- Warden: 46 (+3)
- Wilson Creek: 1
Statewide, more than 50,800 cases have been confirmed — up more than 800 cases since Thursday — and at least 1,495 people have died, up 13 from Thursday.
