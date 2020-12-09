MOSES LAKE - There were 34 COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday in Grant County.
“This is an underestimate of 30-40 cases that we were not able to enter into our database due to investigations taking priority,” Grant County Health District officials stated.
Wednesday’s cases include residents of Coulee City, Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake and Warden, according to the health district.
Of the now 5,619 confirmed cases, 18 Grant County residents are currently hospitalized and 3,750 cases are listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 54 with 18 additional deaths — up one from Tuesday — pending death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 24
- Ephrata: 469
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 22
- Mattawa: 631
- Moses Lake: 2,291
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 96
- Quincy: 1,219
- Royal City: 406
- Soap Lake: 125
- Warden: 316
- Wilson Creek: 13
