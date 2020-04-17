Moses Lake - Thirty four state Department of Corrections inmates from Grant County are among the more than 1,100 inmates set to be released early to combat the spread of COVID-19 in state prisons.
Of the 34 inmates from Grant County included in the list of inmates to be released, 22 are from either Moses Lake or the Moses Lake area.
The state’s plan allows for the early release of inmates serving nonviolent and drug or alcohol related offenses, as well as inmates held on lower-level supervision violations, with projected release dates prior to the end of June, according to the state Department of Corrections. Some inmates are released through commutation of their sentence and others will be released into a Rapid Reentry Program that allows them to serve the remainder of their sentence in home confinement of electronic monitoring.
But the Grant County inmates included in the list have drawn concerns from law enforcement and Grant County Prosecutor Garth Dano, who said many of the inmates are “frequent flyers.” Moses Lake police Chief Kevin Fuhr said the names include known gang members, many serving time for unlawful firearm possession charges, and convicted drug dealers and repeat offenders known well to law enforcement.
Dano said he plans to send a letter to the state Department of Corrections and Gov. Jay Inslee urging the state to reconsider the inmate release plan to allow for time to notify victims and give law enforcement a chance to weigh in.
Notable inmates set to be released:
- Armando Rubio - Serving time for second degree burglary and has previous convictions in 2017 for possession of meth and vehicle prowl after threatening to stab a teenager after breaking into the teen’s car in Moses Lake
- Giovanni Powell - Sentenced to 19.5 months in prison on a conviction of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm after a December 2017 arrest in connection to a Moses Lake shooting. He was found not guilty of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting after a judge ruled prosecutors did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the shooting was not in self defense.
- Sonda Safford - Serving a year in prison for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of cocaine and possession of meth. Safford was arrested twice in 2019 for essentially the same crime - accepting EBT cards in exchange for narcotics.
- Victor Solis - Serving time for possession of a controlled substance. On Jan. 14, Solis was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant after reportedly fleeing from a Grant County deputy near Moses Lake. Solis was eventually found by K9 Chicka, who bit Solis on the thigh before he was taken into custody.
- Sebastian Hester - Serving time for first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and has a history drug-sales related convictions. He was sentenced in 2016 to nearly three years in prison for unlawful firearm possession and possession of meth with intent to manufacture or deliver. He also has previous convictions of second-degree assault in 2009 and unlawful firearm possession in 2008.
- Alberto Ramirez - Serving a 26-month sentence for first-degree burglary while armed with a deadly weapon, theft of a firearm and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm stemming from a January 2019 arrest. Ramirez used a hammer to break a glass door at the Moses Lake Walmart Center minutes before the store opened and walked to the sporting goods section where he filled bags full of merchandise before smashing a gun case and walking out of the store with a shotgun.
Remaining list of inmates Grant County set to be released:
- Richard Cheromiah - second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm
- Marty Lee Gonzalez - second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm
- Tammy Pike - forgery
- Joshua Earl Davis - first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm
- Matthew Hausknecht - second-degree burglary
- Marchell Espinoza - possession of a controlled substance
- Christopher Belvoir - second-degree malicious mischief
- Kenneth Barton - second-degree theft
- Tomie Gonzalez - theft of a firearm
- Mary Darlene Spencer - Possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
- Cameran Bennett - theft of a motor vehicle
- Kennedy Morales - second-degree burglary
- Eric Regan - second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm
- Jose Solis- possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver
- Jacob McGill - possession of a controlled substance
- Brandon Terwisscha - second-degree burglary
- Alonso Casillas - second-degree burglary
- Gustavo Tapia Jr - taking a motor vehicle without permission
- Enrique Omar Salazar - second-degree burglary
- Jessica Steele - second-degree burglary
- Cory Woodruff - second-degree burglary
- Luis Antonio Martinez - possession of a stolen vehicle
- Kyle Ziegelman Jr. - second-degree trafficking in stolen property
- Patrick Alan Walker - second-degree burglary
- Daniel Tudor - second-degree burglary
- Jesse Criswell - forgery
- Stephen Glen Low- second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm
- Michael Anthony Harris - first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm
