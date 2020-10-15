MOSES LAKE - Another 36 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Grant County on Thursday, the highest one-day case total since Sept. 23.
Thursday’s cases include residents of Coulee City, Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy and Soap Lake, according to the Grant County Health District.
Of the now 3,382 confirmed cases, 15 patients are currently hospitalized, down one from Wednesday, and 2,544 previous cases are listed as recovered.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 5
- Ephrata: 278
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 10
- Mattawa: 517
- Moses Lake: 1,068
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 76
- Quincy: 842
- Royal City: 326
- Soap Lake: 49
- Warden: 206
- Wilson Creek: 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.