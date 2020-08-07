MOSES LAKE - Another 36 COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday in Grant County as running total is at 1,472 cases during the pandemic.
Friday’s cases include residents in Mattawa, Moses Lake, rural Othello, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake and Warden, according to the Grant County Health District. Two previously reported cases were found to be residents of other counties and the cases were removed from Grant County’s total cases.
Currently, 12 Grant County residents with COVID-19 are hospitalized and 688 previous cases are listed as recovered. The health district on Friday also reported the 12th confirmed COVID-19 death — a Moses Lake man in his 80s.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 1 (Health district unable to confirm)
- Ephrata: 114 (+3)
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 6
- Mattawa: 310 (+1)
- Moses Lake: 432 (+18)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 20 (+1)
- Quincy: 354 (+7)
- Royal City: 115 (+2)
- Soap Lake: 30 (+1)
- Warden: 87 (+4)
- Wilson Creek: 3
Statewide, near 61,000 cases have been confirmed and at least 1,653 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
