MOSES LAKE - The health district is reporting 37 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday in Grant County, along with two additional hospitalizations.
Wednesday’s cases include residents in Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City and Warden, according to the health district.
Of the 2,182 confirmed cases during the pandemic, 21 patients are currently hospitalized and 1,147 cases are listed as recovered. Confirmed COVID-19 deaths remain at 13, with additional deaths pending death certificate review.
“The Washington State Department of Health’s and GCHD’s guidance around testing has not changed: if you have symptoms, you need to get tested,” health district officials stated. “If you’re a close contact of a confirmed cases, you need to get tested.”
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 1 (Health district unable to confirm)
- Ephrata: 171
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 7
- Mattawa: 383 (+1)
- Moses Lake: 633 (+11)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 34
- Quincy: 600 (+18)
- Royal City: 181 (+5)
- Soap Lake: 35
- Warden: 134 (+2)
- Wilson Creek: 3
Statewide, more than 72,100 cases have been confirmed and at least 1,880 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
