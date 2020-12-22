MOSES LAKE - There were 38 COVID-19 cases confirmed on Tuesday in Grant County as the total cases during the pandemic is at 6,466.
Tuesday’s cases included residents of Coulee City, Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, rural Othello, Quincy, Royal City and Warden, according to the Grant County Health District.
There are currently 17 Grant County residents hospitalized due to the virus and 3,750 cases listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 73 with an additional 17 deaths pending death certificate review.
Grant County is at 952 cases per 100,000 residents over the past 14 days as the new case rate has remained steady but high.
“Our incident rate per 100,000 residents per 14 days is still very, very high,” health district officials stated. “While we have seen lower daily case counts the last 2-3 days which is encouraging, it is too early to tell if this is because there are actually less infections in Grant County.”
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 39
- Ephrata: 550
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 23
- Mattawa: 707
- Moses Lake: 2,725
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 112
- Quincy: 1,359
- Royal City: 437
- Soap Lake: 145
- Warden: 345
- Wilson Creek: 14
