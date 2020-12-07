EPHRATA - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is closing to the public until further notice after four employees in the Corrections Division tested positive for COVID-19.
The office closure is effective Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.
All close contacts of the four Corrections staff members have been notified of the positive virus tests. There are no reported cases with any inmates at the jail.
“During this closure, support specialists who staff the administrative front office will be working remotely,” sheriff’s office officials stated. “The public will still be able to reach the administrative office staff at 509-754-2011.”
The office closure dones not impact the sheriff’s office response to emergency or non-emergency calls.
The Grant County Clerk’s Office, also located at the courthouse in Ephrata, is also closed until further notice due to possible exposure to COVID-19.
(1) comment
surprised they didnt blame inmates..locker down!!
