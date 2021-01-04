MOSES LAKE - Four juveniles were arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting Sunday night in Moses Lake.
Moses Lake police responded about 10:15 p.m. to multiple reports of shots fired. Spent shell casings were found in the road on North Paxson Drive near West Valley Road. No injuries were reported.
Witnesses were able to give officers a description of the suspects’ vehicle, which was located and stopped by police. Four juveniles in the car were taken into custody after a firearm was located in the vehicle.
Police obtained a search warrant for the car and recovered an additional firearm, according to Moses Lake police.
All four juveniles were booked into juvenile detention for drive-by shooting, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana. Two juveniles were also booked for theft of a firearm.
The current shootings in our communitis are a direct result of year and years of unchecked, unmanaged and illegal immigration.
Do you all see this? Do you know the cause of this? I do! This is the product of people that should never have had children! If you're not going to raise your kids right, don't have any!!!
They should be able to have all the kids they want........BACK IN THIER COUNTRY.
