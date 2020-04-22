MOSES LAKE - Another four confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in Grant County, bringing the total countywide to 151.
New cases on Wednesday included one in Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake and Quincy, according to the Grant County Health District.
An estimated 141 cases are pending test results, with at least 32 probable cases. Of the 151 confirmed cases, eight patients are currently hospitalized.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 14
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 0
- Mattawa: 37
- Moses Lake: 31
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 50
- Royal City: 10
- Soap Lake: 4
- Warden: 4
“We still don’t fully know what reopening WA will look like, but we do know the current Stay Home Order is still in effect,” health district officials stated. “Just like you, we at GCHD are eager to return to our favorite stores and restaurants and get back to recreational activities like hunting and fishing. It is important that everyone continues to stay home as much as possible and when you do go out for essential trips you take precautions like physical distancing, wearing a mask and washing your hands.”
In Washington, about 12,500 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and at least 692 people have died, according to the state Department of Health. More than 147,000 residents in the state have been tested.
(1) comment
Would you consider sharing information about where you think the virus is spreading? Family settings, events, businesses, health care etc
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.