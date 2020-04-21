MOSES LAKE - Four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday in Grant County, bringing the total cases countywide to 147.
New cases on Tuesday include one resident in Mattawa and three in Royal City, according to the Grant County Health District.
An estimated 105 cases are pending test results, with at least 28 probable cases. Eight patients remain hospitalized while 52 are listed as recovered as of Monday, according to the health district. Recovery numbers are updated once per week.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 13
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 0
- Mattawa: 36
- Moses Lake: 30
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 49
- Royal City: 10
- Soap Lake: 4
- Warden: 4
Statewide, more than 12,200 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 682 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
